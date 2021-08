"parabolic reversals" E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! Eloquent i'm looking for the top of this move to be at 4660ish we should see a euphoric blow off top between tomorrow and the end of this month september will be when this down turn begins (in my opinion); and it's literally going to be a rollercoaster ride lol.