Philips at ESOC 2022: showcasing integrated solutions across the stroke care pathway May 3, 2022Suite of solutions across the stroke care pathway are aimed at improving diagnostic confidence and time to treatment, helping reduce the risk of a second strokeNew results on health economic benefits of the ‘Direct to Angio Suite’ approach presented at ESOCAmsterdam, the Netherlands –Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, will showcase its latest advances in its integrated suite of solutions for the treatment of stroke patients at the 2022 European Stroke Organisation Conference (ESOC 2022, May 4-6, Lyon, France).