Intraday study for Indian indices For 31st October 2022 S&P CNX NIFTY INDEX FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) NSE:NIFTY1! Harshit_Saxena Hi Good morning As yesterday we see a consolidative move in the market and then we closes at the bounce of about 100 points from the lower or our support levels And then we see a huge rally in the global markets Dow's is up by 1000 points and the other indices is also up another good news is that the India VIX is trading Around 16 which is good below 18 it is considered as good And then we are seeing that the SGCNIFTY is indicating the level of 18000+ SO now its official to revisit our support and the resistance levels So the support is increased as 17675-17725 is the very strong support zone and then 17750 toward dip is buyable as per the huge gap up estimation of today The resistance is at 17888 - 17925 and then 17991-18100 is he ultimate target for the range we are opening today So this is all about NIFTY Now come to bank nifty its is the most strongest sector in the markets of now its 1st target / resistance is at 41800 and the 42200, 42500 and if we talk about the support is at41100-41300 and if we got this towards 4080 then it is also good to long Now the sector and the indices then the Banks PSU and PVT looks good along with cap good, IT , FMCG and reliance and rest i will update you at market time keep following sharing and supporting by bosting or liking the post Thank you Disclaimer -- I may have some positions in some of highlighted stocks and this is only study for understanding purposed of the data and the patterns I am not saying anyone to buy any of these picks discussed here i am not SEBI Registered.