'Leading Indicators' Roar Recession As Nasdaq Soars To Best Start To Year Since 2001 US Macro data has been ugly recently, crushing the 'soft landing' narrative and today we get the clearest signal of that imminent 'hard landing' recession as Leading Economic Indicators (LEI) tumbled for the 10th straight month, plunging most since the GFC (ex COVID lockdowns), "continuing to signal recession for the US economy in the near term.