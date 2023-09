France: Foreigners Commit 69% Of Robberies, Violent Crimes & Sexual Assaults On Public Transport Authored by Denes Albert via Remix News, Last year, 69 percent of violent robberies and other violent crimes, including sexual assaults, on public transport in the greater Paris region of Île-de-France were perpetrated by foreign nationals, according to the annual figures of the SSMSI, the statistics bureau of the French Ministry of Interior.