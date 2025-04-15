5 Companies Sue Trump Over Tariffs Trump's tariffs have injected a large measure of chaos into the markets - so much so that JPMorgan sees only four potential off-ramps to right the ship; (i) Series of Trade Deals – the key being that one or more need to be completed across the G8 with a China deal being the most impactful (ii) Another Trump Pivot – this could look like a delay/reduction for China to the 10%, perhaps with Trump’s commitment to fostering a business-friendly environment (iii) A Legal Injunction – about 2 weeks ago a Charles Koch-backed legal group initiated a lawsuit against Trump challenging Presidential authority over tariffs (BBG) (iv) Congress Passes a Veto-Proof Law – we have seen two initiative with Republicans crossing the aisle to join Democrats in attempting to halt the trade war but, as of now, the 2/3 necessary in both parts of Congress has not been attained.