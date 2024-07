Iran's "Moderate" President Is Just Another Hardliner-In-Disguise To Glide In Its Nuclear Weapons Program Authored by Con Coughlin via The Gatestone Institute, Before the Biden administration gets too carried away celebrating the election of Iran's so-called moderate president, it should understand that Masoud Pezeshkian's victory is nothing more than a ploy to distract world attention away from Iran's nuclear weapons programme.