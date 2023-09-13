Government Surveillance Reform Is A Conservative Priority Authored by Bob Goodlatte and Matthew Silver via RealClear Wire, At a time when Republicans and Democrats agree on very little, a strong bipartisan coalition is arising on Capitol Hill to tackle one serious concern of the American people – protecting millions of innocent Americans from intrusive and unconstitutional surveillance by the FBI, CIA, NSA, and other federal agencies that rifle through our emails, text messages, and phone calls without a warrant.