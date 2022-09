S&P 500 possible bottom E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! gissinginvestments o Inflation topping o UMSCI bottoming o Yield Curve steepening o 10yr coming to ressistance o ISM about to bottoming o ISM New orders already bottoming o Market very bearish o OBV bullish div .