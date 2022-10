Bites Of Trading Knowledge For New TOP Traders #16 (short read) MINI US DOLLAR INDEX® FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) ICESG:SDX1! traddictiv Bites Of Trading Knowledge For New TOP Traders #16 ---------------------------------------------------------------- What is liquidity and what is its significance? - Liquidity refers to the availability of a product and ensures market participants have the ability to buy and sell easily.