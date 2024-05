A Former Ukrainian MP Blew The Whistle On Burisma's Connections To Terrorism Authored by Andrew Korybko via Substack, Former Ukrainian MP Andrey Derkach, who’s reviled by the Biden Administration for sharing dirt about Hunter Biden’s Burisma corruption scandal with Trump’s former lawyer Rudy Giuliani ahead of the 2020 elections, just gave a very important interview to Belarus’ BelTA where be blew the whistle even louder.