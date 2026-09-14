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Fed Rate Hikes Will Increase US Interest Costs By $50 Billion

Fed Rate Hikes Will Increase US Interest Costs By $50 Billion

Fed Rate Hikes Will Increase US Interest Costs By $50 Billion The biggest problem with the "short-terming" of the US Treasury stock, which under Bessent's extension of Yellen's Activist Treasury Issuance playbook, which pushed the percentage of T-Bills as a percentage of total debt to 23% - the highest since 2010 excluding the emergency surge during the covid crisis which relied entirely on Bills for government funding and briefly pushed the Bill percentage above 25% - even as total US debt rose above $40 trillion for the first time ever.

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