Khondrion completes enrolment in KHENERGYZE Phase IIb trial evaluating sonlicromanol in adult patients with MELAS spectrum disorders Khondrion completes enrolmentinKHENERGYZE Phase IIb trial evaluatingsonlicromanol inadult patients with MELAS spectrum disorders NIJMEGEN, the Netherlands – 10 January 2022: Khondrion, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing therapies targeting primary mitochondrial diseases, today announced that the last patient has been dosed with sonlicromanol in the KHENERGYZE Phase IIb clinical study.