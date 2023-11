GOP Rep Livid At UN Proposal For Western Nations To Reduce Meat Consumption An agency within the United Nations is expected to unveil a 'roadmap' during the COP28 climate summit in Dubai which will recommend that nations which "over-consume meat" must limit their consumption in order to reduce greenhouse emissions, and that developing nations with nutritional challenges need to beef up their livestock farming, Bloomberg reports, citing the UN's Food & Agriculture Organization (FAO).