Goldman Desk: We Now Have An Answer Whether "Long-Only" Demand Would Return After Barrage Of Soft Earnings Back on Thursday, we wrote that according to the Goldman flow desk, "most clients were hating this rally", sentiment which Nomura's Charlie McElligott picked up on that same day when he wrote that the risk over the near term is a "further pile-on to the crowd who has expected another surge lower in stocks, instead squeezing their shorts and accelerating the enormous Systematic buying already going through as CTAs cover and flip long.