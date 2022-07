Al Gore Compares Climate Skeptics To Uvalde Cops Who 'Stood By While Children Were Being Massacred' Former Vice President Al Gore (D), who wrongly predicted the Arctic would be ice-free by 2013 because of man-made global warming, and has pushed mass surveillance as a solution to curb carbon emissions, has compared 'climate deniers' to Uvalde police officers who waited over an hour to stop a mass shooting which left 19 children and 2 adults dead in late May.