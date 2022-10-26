Facebook Craters 20% To 6-Year-Low After Dismal Earnings, Massive CapEx Guidance, Revenue Warning Heading into today's earning from Facebook, which still has the bizarro ticker META (Ok, Zuck, we got the joke, time to change the name and the ticker), the option-implied move was for a staggering 12% swing in the stock price as nobody had any idea what to expect: yes, the recent results from SNAP and GOOGL were ugly, but sentiment was so beaten down that it was unlikely Facebook could really surprise to the downside (and, boy, was sentiment wrong in retrospect).