YM CPI 4 Hour CPI Swing Trade Idea 700 ticks E-MINI DOW ($5) FUTURES CBOT_MINI:YM1! travis18haney The 21ema on the 4 hour is flat Price is pulling back into the flat 21ema Look for a bullish surge off of the flat 21ema Can be aggressive and enter short on the close of the CPI 4 hour bar at 10am EST with the expectation of no follow through Can be conservative with a sell limit at the 50% mark of the bull surge bar.