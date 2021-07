Getty Image Radio host Colin Cowherd thinks Aaron Rodgers looked too “jokey” during The Match while talking about the drama with the Green Bay Packers The reigning NFL MVP and the franchise have traded not-so-subtle jabs all NFL offseason Despite the dysfunction, Cowherd thinks Rodgers will return to the Packers, and that he’s already accepted that fact We all know longtime sports media personality Colin Cowherd will always speak his mind.