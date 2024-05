Will buyers have the momentum? E-mini S&P 500 Futures CME_MINI_DL:ES1! DanGramza In the S&P 500, will buyers have the momentum to push the S&P 500 to new record highs? The structure to facilitate this movement is in place and the release of the Fed meeting minutes on Wednesday May give the excuse for the S&P 500 to move to those new levels.