Can seller sustain a down move E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! DanGramza Sellers came into the S&P on Friday but can they maintain the downward pressure on Monday? My interpretation is that Friday's action was a reaction to the mixed fundamental news that came out with regard to the virus, payrolls and nonmanufacturing data.