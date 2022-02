NQ - 15 Sunday Globex to 3AM EU Session thru NYSE Open E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:NQ1! HK_L61 ORB ( TG Trading Group) was kind enough to provide the latest FED "Fluff" within Sunday's News Stream: FED Paper Hanger Daly - " Financial Markets have priced in both Rating Increases and Bond Taper.