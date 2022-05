Russia's Progress In Donbas "Minimal At Best" As 5,000 Javelins Have Entered Ukraine: Pentagon Contradicting prior reports and speculation that Russia's military had pledged to President Putin that it would liberate the Donbas region by Russia's 'Victory Day' celebrations on May 9, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday asserted that this is not likely to happen, nor will Moscow set any artificial timeframes.