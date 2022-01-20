Leon Black Accuses Apollo Co-Founder Harris Of Orchestrating Smear Campaign Against Him The legal drama surrounding Apollo founder and longtime CEO Leon Black (who abruptly left the firm last year following accusations of abuse levied in the courts by an ex-girlfriend) is reaching absurd new dimensions as Black and his legal team have come forward with a bombshell allegation: In a recent court filing, Black alleged that his former business partner, Apollo co-founder and fellow billionaire Josh Harris, has been pulling strings in the shadows to orchestrate Black's undoing, and the character assassination that has seen Black's name dragged through the mud, forcing him out of roles like his chairmanship of the Museum of Modern Art.