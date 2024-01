Bonds & Black Gold Bid, Big-Tech Skids As 'No Landing' Narrative Gores Goldilocks Strong GDP growth (but cool inflation), strong new home sales (but cool home prices), strong labor market data (jobless claim rose but remain near multi-decade lows) all set the tone for the day as traders ignored weak National Activity data from The Chicago Fed, weak manufacturing data from The Kansas City Fed, and weak headline durable goods orders.