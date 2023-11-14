Anticipation for NQ Tuesday E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES CME_MINI:NQ1! martiedirect daily: The price opens up on Monday failing to take out the previous day's high, so the price is trapped between Friday's price action, 4hr: price is still in the premium of the bullish trading range, I still favor price falling lower into 4hr or daily bullish order block and finding support there for longs 1hr: I would want to buy side liquidity taken preferably from the high of the Asian session high, and a shift lower tomorrow for possible counter-trend shorts I will update this in the Pre Market of NY session to see how the current price action looks .