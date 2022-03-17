Stocks Slip After-Hours As US Intel Chief Warns Of Russian 'Nuclear Threats' After a strong day in stocks - which followed two days of big gains - US futures are fading after hours following the release of a report from US Defense Intelligence Agency claiming that Putin can be expected to brandish threats to use nuclear weapons against the West if stiff Ukrainian resistance to Russia’s invasion continues “Protracted occupation of parts of Ukrainian territory threatens to sap Russian military manpower and reduce their modernized weapons arsenal, while consequent economic sanctions will probably throw Russia into prolonged economic depression and diplomatic isolation,” Lieutenant General Scott Berrier, director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, said in its new 67-page summary of worldwide threats.