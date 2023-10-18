NFLX Explodes Higher After Blowout Q3 Results, Hikes Prices After Best Subscriber Growth Since 2020 After suffering a historic collapse at the end of 2021, when in the span of five months Netflix lost 75% of its value, the company has enjoyed a solid recovery over the past year when it rose by nearly 200%, from a low of $166 to a recent 52 week high of price of $481, which was the highest since January of 2022, before it lost 28% of its value in the past three months.