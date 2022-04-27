The Republic of the Marshall Islands will become first Pacific island nation to publish fishing activity to Global Fishing Watch map Global Fishing Watch commends the Republic of Marshall Islands’ leadership toward fisheries transparency KOROR, THE REPUBLIC OF PALAU, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KOROR, THE REPUBLIC OF PALAU - The Republic of the Marshall Islands has committed to sharing its vessel monitoring data on Global Fishing Watch’s public map, bolstering ocean governance and promoting compliance throughout some of the world’s richest fishing grounds.