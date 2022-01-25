Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Mobile Sports Betting In Louisiana

iStockphoto / Unsplash Louisiana is finally rolling out its mobile sports betting program Here’s everything you need to know about placing a wager in the state Read more sports betting news here Legal sports betting has taken America by storm over the past few years, and as more and more states have allowed people to wager on their events of choice, it’s hard for anyone who’s been left on the outside looking in not to feel like Charlie gazing through the window of the candy store before he scored a ticket to Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory.