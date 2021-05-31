monday 31 may DAX FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) EUREX:FDAX1! ramin_trader2006 AC on 4hour chart is red (when turn green powerful + trend will start) AC on 30min chart is red but full ,ready for turn green in next hours we predict range trade for today ,US and many country is hollyday dax in 9:00 CET must go up and touch friday close price , then will range and zigzag but with + trend break 15600 support open door for 15800( dax can fly up ) advice=looking for buy in deep , dont pick sell signals(trend is +) dont allow 2-3 red candel force you sell if you have old sell ,you must put SL on high (5-6 point above) good luck , respect to + trend .