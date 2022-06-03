Armando Galarraga Responds After MLB Rejects A Request To Recognize The Perfect Game He Was Robbed Of

Getty Image Major League Baseball is still refusing to give Armando Galarraga the justice he deserves The former pitcher thanked a group of college students who unsuccessfully lobbied the league to recognize the perfect game he was infamously robbed of in 2010 Read more MLB stories here There is nothing—and I mean nothing—baseball purists love more than praising the almighty “human element” they view as an essential aspect of just one of the many sports that have been forced to weather the slew of hurricanes of outrage and controversy that have formed in the wake of a blown call.