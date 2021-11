S&P 500 >>> Position Trader Only : Averaging Up E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! jaysenxavero S&P 500 Buy Signal >>> for Swing Trader and Position Trader Do Average Up three times and Hold till end of months Stop Loss Area is added for safety reason Profit Target is not set for a while due to long term position TECHNICAL ANALYSIS : Back to basic theory >>> Classic Support & Resistance -Fibomic International- CME_MINI:ES1! .