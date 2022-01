Scientists Instrumental To COVID-19 'Natural Origins' Narrative Received Over $50 Million In NIAID Funding In 2020-2021 Authored by Jeff Carlson and Hans Mahncke via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), Four prominent scientists who played key roles in shaping the public narrative around the origin of COVID-19 received substantial increases in grant money from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), headed by Dr.