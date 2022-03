iStockphoto / Andrei Barmashov NFT project Pixelmon raised $70M after coming up with an open-world RPG game concept Players would be able to capture, trade, and sell the NFT characters in a game After Pixelmon revealed the game’s artwork, many are trolling and pointing out the project is a scam When Pixelmon announced they were going to create an open-world role-playing game using NFTs, people were instantly excited to hear more.