Banks Float Fewer Rate Hikes Due To Ukraine Crisis For the past month we have countered that amid predictions of "six or seven" rate hikes in 2022, and - most recently - as much as nine consecutive rate hikes as JPMorgan forecast last Friday, the Fed will be able to pull off at most a handful (see "Market Starts Pricing-In Rate-Cuts As Hot CPI Confirms Fed Policy Error Imminent") before it is forced to relent as the market realizes the Fed is hiking right into a policy error.