ES daily 02/22: We are in (C) wave, when/where will we bottom? E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! duckwade Well, until last Thursday, I still believe the big (B) wave was not done and we were going higher to 4640~4680 next to finish it, then down to Jan low for a big (C) wave to complete the whole pullback.