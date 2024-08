Panama Hits 'VIP' Chinese Migrant-Smuggling Route Through Notorious Darien Gap In the latest indication that new President Jose Raul Mulino may be serious about his campaign pledge to end the country's role as a major funnel of masses of illegal immigrants bound for the United States, Panamanian border police on Wednesday arrested 15 people linked to an illicit "VIP" migrant-smuggling operation that caters to Chinese clients, AFP reports.