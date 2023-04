Natural Gas Long Term Outlook | Importance of 4H Trend change | NATURAL GAS FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) MOEX:NG1! ArcadiaTrading - AMEX:NG AMEX:UNG AMEX:BOIL cant stress enough we need to change trends, even if it is a very big move it will just fade if no trends are changed - need to change the 4h and daily trend to the bulls - likely tightening up in a equilibrium into May, still holding the teal support line.