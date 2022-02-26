India Exploring Rupee Payment Mechanism For Trade With Russia While China is still trying not to fully alienate the US while effectively siding with Putin in Ukraine (see "China Calls US 'Culprit' For Ukraine Tensions" yet "China State Banks Restrict Purchases Of Russian Commodities, Pause Buying Russian Seaborne Crude"), Asia's other superpower, India, has no such qualms and according to Nikkei Asia, India is exploring ways to set up a rupee payment mechanism for trade with Russia to soften the blow on New Delhi of Western sanctions imposed on Russia - including a potential expulsion from SWIFT - after its invasion of Ukraine, government and banking sources said.