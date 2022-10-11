My view on INfY and the IT sector INFOSYS FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) NSE:INFY1! Harshit_Saxena HI good morning yesterday TCS posted its quarterly results and Q2 and the numbers are better than the estimated by the big brokerages and they also said that the attrition is peak out and in all way the number looks good So i am bullish on CNXIT is looking good and maintaining my strong view on it and for today i also consider the buy on the INFY and the HCL tech apart with this all IT is looking good So buy the dips as it shows the good bounce The INFY has the most strong data as the yesterday close and all da there is a major long buildup along with some short buildup so it is in favor in bulls the up and down move both trigger the short covering in the market look at the options trade Disclaimer -- I may have some positions in some of highlighted stocks and this is only study for understanding purposed of the data and the patterns I am not saying anyone to buy any of these picks discussed here i am not SEBI Registered .