Drop of a 1:1 NFT Together with the Last Aventador Coupé Ever Produced Collaboration of Lamborghini with Steve Aoki, Krista Kim, and INVNT GROUP to be offered in an online auction hosted by RM Sotheby’s Sant’Agata Bolognese, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Automobili Lamborghini moves to electrify its complete line-up in 2023 and 2024, the legendary super sports car Aventador is approaching its end of production.