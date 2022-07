Bonds & Bitcoin Soar On Week As Dismal Data Drives Dovish Dive In Rate-Hike Odds After a brief bounce, US Macro data returned to its "worse than expected" trend this week with ugliness in PMIs, initial jobless claims, Housing data (homebuilder sentiment slumped as existing home sales tumbled and single-family home starts/permits plunged), and Philly Fed and LEI tanking.