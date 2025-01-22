Politics
Change to Birthright Citizenship Would Affect Visa Holders

“President Trump’s executive order on birthright citizenship declares that babies born to many temporary residents of the United States — not just those in the country illegally — must be denied automatic citizenship, a dramatic rejection of rights that have been part of the Constitution for more than 150 years,” the New York Times reports.

