Chicago Crime Rises 61% In 2023, Violent Offenses Spike While Governor Insists Crime "Coming Down" Authored by Naveen Anthrapully via The Epoch Times, The crime rate in Chicago has spiked by 61 percent in the first three weeks of 2023, with almost all crime segments registering an increase, with data coming at a time when the state’s governor insists that crime in the city is decreasing.