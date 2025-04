Nasdaq (NQM) - Best Time To Buy Nasdaq? E-mini Nasdaq-100 Futures (Jun 2025) CME_MINI:NQM2025 LegendSince After a successful run from September 2022, making more than 110% up to the beginning stages of 2025, Nasdaq has successfully made holders over the past few years richer than those who decided to invest in a random meme coin and what we have been seeing over the past months is a decline close to 30% which is miniscule in the grand scheme of the bull trend.