Good (Auction), Bad (LEIs), & Ugly (AI) Sustain 'Goldilocks' Gains In Stocks & Bonds Leading Economic Indicators continued their worst-since-Lehman path to recession but somehow 'goldilocks' economic narratives dominate of barely-any-landing-at-all & slowing inflation, and financial conditions continue to loosen, erasing more and more of "The Fed's work" prompting the FCI-Doom-Loop to return.