Facebook Soars After Reporting Solid User Growth Despite Revenue Miss And Weak Guidance Heading into today's earnings from social media giant Facebook Meta (technically, the second quarter since the company changed its name), markets are on edge after the recent dismal results from Netflix and yesterday' Google fiasco, which prompted some to ask if the advertising business is hitting a speed bump, one which would have clearly negative consequences for Meta, which has achieved the impossible and is equally hated by both the right and the left.