Taliban Ask Turkey For Help To Run Chaotic Kabul Airport The chaotic airport is currently the locus of unprecedented chaos (not to mention a makeshift, and temporary, US embassy), but Afghanistan's new rulers, the Taliban, are already looking beyond Aug 31 when the US is scheduled to evacuate its domestic presence, and according to Reuters they have asked Turkey for "technical help" to run the Kabul airport even as they demand that Ankara's military also withdraw fully by the end-August deadline.