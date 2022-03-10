for see GOLD daily analyse see this symbol FX:XAUUSD GOLD FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) COMEX:GC1! ramin_trader2006 AC accelator occilator going to red,mean down trend can come !!! , if news not comes and today low break= gold little can go down to 1955 or 1900 (next lowest low place, we must buy and hold 10-15 day ) then gold upper target is 2100 (sellimit place but very very low size) STRONGLY ADVICE ON GOLD DONT PICK SELL , 99% LOOKING FOR BUY IN DEEP WITH LOW SIZE AND SL UNDER LOW OR SUPPORT ,UNDERSTAND? for my daily analyse , please before start trade , check gold spot FX:XAUUSD or my profile good luck ,,,, big banks are buying net +260.